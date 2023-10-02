Trump claims he brought back the word 'Christmas' in bizarre rally rant

Donald Trump used his campaign rally in Iowa wisely - by attempting to convince the crowd that he 'brought back' the words 'Merry Christmas'.

The former president was greeted with cheers from Republican fans as he insisted the 'woke' had taken the phrase before he intervened.

"One of the first things I said in 2015 when I was campaigning, I said 'We will bring back Merry Christmas' because these woke department stores they don't want to use the word Christmas", he told the crowd.

"We brought that back, we did a lot of things."

