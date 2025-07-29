Epstein's brother just made a damning claim about 2016 elections

Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein has made damning claims on Newsnight (July 28) against the 2016 US election candidates, most notably Donald Trump.

Speaking to BBC's Matt Chorley, Mark Epstein said, "In the 2016 election... Jeffrey told me that if he said what he knew about the candidates they'd have to cancel the election."

He went on to say he didn't tell him what he knew and that he couldn't understand why Trump denied ever being in Jeffrey Epstein's office and that he was very close to the president.

Trump maintains his innocence.

