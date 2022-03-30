Video

Trump calls for Putin to release dirt on the Biden family

Donald Trump has reportedly called on Vladimir Putin to spill what he knows of President Joe Biden's family dealings in Russia.

Speaking on Real America's Voice, the ex-President accused the mayor of Moscow's wife of giving the family $3.5 million and questioned the reasons why.

"Putin is not exactly a fan of our country," Trump told hosts. "I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it."

"I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer".

donald trump
