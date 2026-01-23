Elon Musk roasts Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ with Greenland gag

Elon Musk raised eyebrows and laughs at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week by roasting Donald Trump’s newly launched “Board of Peace.”

The tech billionaire joked that he wasn’t sure if the initiative was about peace or “piece,” as in “a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela,” poking fun at Trump’s controversial territorial and geopolitical ambitions.

