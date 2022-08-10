Creepy 'ghost octopus' baffles scientists off coast of Hawaii

Scientists have discovered a potential new species of octopus, and people are baffled by its ghostly appearance.

The creature was first spotted in 2016 in waters off Hawaii at a depth of 2.6 miles - and naturally, they've nicknamed it Casper.

“Upon further review, this ghostlike octopod is almost certainly an undescribed species and may not belong to any yet-described genus," admitted NOAA Ocean exploration.

Experts have suggested its ghostly colour could be due to the lack of pigments in its food caused by an absence of light in the deep ocean.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.