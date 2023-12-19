Stunning moment Iceland's volcano finally erupts

This is the moment a volcano in the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland finally erupted after weeks of activity and earthquakes in the area.

4,000 people have been evacuated, and flights are delayed, after fire was spotted late last night (18 December), spewing from the volcano's top.

A reporter who was around 50km from the area at the time described the moment it cracked as 'quite spectacular'.

However, it's not expected to bring the same chaos that the 2010 eruption at Eyjafjallajökull did.

