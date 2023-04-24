Lizzo made the defiant call to bring drag queens out on stage at her Tennessee concert, just months after the state attempted to place a public ban on 'adult cabaret' performers.

RuPaul's Drag Race stars, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, joined the show in Knoxville, for a spectacular segment.

"Why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?", she told the crowd, after fans encouraged her to cancel the concert.

"Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?”

