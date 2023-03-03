The Weeknd takes a dig at Rolling Stone after attack on 'torture porn' show The Idol

The Weeknd has responded to Rolling Stone's story about working conditions on his new show, The Idol, with a super awkward in-character scene featuring Dan Levy and Lily-Rose Depp.

The magazine's investigation spoke to 13 people who described the behind-the-scenes time as a 's*** show'.

In response, The Weeknd posted a video captioned: 'Rolling Stone, did we upset you?', featuring Depp and Schitt's Creek star, Dan Levy, laughing at how 'irrelevant' the publication is.

Fans have been left disappointed with the response from the singer.

