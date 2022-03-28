BBC Archives has published a clip of one of the first-ever live TV punches thrown - and it bears a strong resemblance to Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Back in 1963, journalist Bernard Levin was confronted by Desmond Leslie on That Was The Week That Was.

"One minute Mr Levin before you begin, this won't take a minute," he marched onto the set saying, before throwing a punch at Levin.

Leslie was annoyed by Levin's review of a show which his wife Agnes Bernelle had been in.

