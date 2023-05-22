Family Fortunes viewers were left cringing on Saturday (20 May), as the popular quiz show aired a question about This Morning - just hours after Phillip Schofield's controversial exit was announced.

Gino D'Acampo asked the contestants to name 'someone who appears on This Morning', and as the show is pre-recorded, Schofield made the cut as one of the answers.

The former presenter was the second-highest answer (for 25 points), behind Holly Willoughby, who will be remaining on the daytime show.

