A new trailer for the seventh season of The Masked Singer US has told viewers to expect “the good, the bad and the cuddly” amid reports that two judges walked off set after the reveal of a polarising figure.

In last week's taping of the show, it seems judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong weren't impressed to find former New York city mayor and Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani underneath the mask and so walked off the set in protest, Deadline reported.

While fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage and "bantered" with Giuliani.

The popular series will air next month and the trailer teased some new characters which include a mosquito, a fairy, meerkat, frog prince, furry astronaut and a green ogre.

(Although it appears Giuliani is on the show, we don't know what he is wearing, so you'll have to tune in to find out).

