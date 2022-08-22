Princess Diana's 'drunk' driver on day of crash shown in new documentary

A new Channel 4 documentary has been exploring Henri Paul, the man who was driving the car which killed Princess Diana in 1997.

The 41-year-old was found to be partly-responsible in an investigation, after it was found he had alcohol levels in excess of legal driving limits.

"It was very difficult for me but it was worse for his parents," Claude Garrec, one of his best friends says in Diana: Death in Paris.

"The press came to film our grief. They believed Henri was to blame. I don’t see it that way."

