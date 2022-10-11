House of the Dragon episode 9 teases revenge from the Hightowers

The teaser for House of the Dragon episode nine is here, and it looks like the Hightowers are out for the throne.

"He told me he wished for Aegon to be King," Alicent can be heard saying to someone (presumably Otto) in the clip, as Princess Rhaenyra is locked in her chamber.

It ends with Viserys' crown being placed onto a green velvet cushion as a voiceover asks: "Have you never imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?"

