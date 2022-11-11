The I'm a Celeb camp mate reaction to Matt Hancock is one for the history books

Matt Hancock was (not so) welcomed into the I'm a Celebrity camp last night, and the reactions from fellow contestants aren't going to be forgotten any time soon.

“He sticks out like a sore thumb," Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver joked, while Loose Women panellist Charlene White instantly pulled the former health secretary aside to ask what made him want to go into the jungle.

Meanwhile, Boy George broke down in tears of anger over not being able to see his mum in hospital with Covid, while Hancock flounted rules.

