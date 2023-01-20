Love Island just had its first heated moment of the 2023 season, which saw Haris and Shaq have to be pulled apart following an argument over Tanya kissing David.

Last night (19 January), the boys were sat chatting, when Haris slyly asked David about the kiss, despite Shaq, who is coupled up with Tanya, being sat there.

Shaq accused Haris of "stirring s***" and very quickly he had to be pulled away as the pair were about to get physical.

