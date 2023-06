We've got a sneak peak inside the newly-renovated Love Island villa ahead of the 10th series kicking off this weekend.

Based off the beaten track in the east of Majorca, this is the second time this particular villa has been used for the ITV dating show.

Neon signs, pops of pink, and an infinity pool all make up part of the sprawling mansion, where singles will get to know each other while competing to win a £50,000 prize.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters