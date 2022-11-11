First look: Matt Hancock and Boy George tackle eating trial on I'm a Celeb

The first look at tonight's I'm a Celebrity sees Boy George and Matt Hancock tackle the first eating trial of the series.

La Cucaracha Cafe serves up fermented plums for the Culture Club singer, which leave him gagging. He won't be given any meat options, as he's vegetarian.

"They taste like perfume," George told the former health secretary while fighting back tears. "They taste like I'm being poisoned."

I'm a Celebrityget me out of here airs at 9pm on ITV.

