Spoilers: What happens at the end of The Crown season five?

The Crown season five is one of the most action-packed instalments of the royal Netflix show yet, and the ending has set us up for an even more dramatic season six.

Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) is seen at the end of The Crown season 5 walking around the soon-to-be-decommissioned HMY Britannia, amid her "annus horribilis" - which played out as three collapsed marriages, and a fire at Windsor Castle.

Princess Diana has just done her damning BBC interview, and she's growing close with Dodi Fayed.

