Wheel of Fortune contestant appears to be robbed in controversial moment

A Wheel of Fortunecontestant failed to take home the $40,000 prize bonus prize, but a debate has been sparked on whether she possibly did utter the correct answer.

Megan Carvale played the final round of the popular game show where the puzzle was "P_N_ _RC_ _ D" with the clue "living thing," and had 10 seconds to guess what it spelt out.

There were a few guesses mumbled by Megan such as "pony orchid," but she sadly could not find the correct answer in time which host Vanna White informed her was "pink orchid".

However, some viewers are convinced that Megan uttered something like "pink orchid" but it remains unclear as to what she said.

