Zayn Malik fan reveals how she 'manifested' being in his music video as a teen

The girl portraying Zayn Malik's love interest in his latest music video has shared the tale of how she went from 'fangirl' to manifesting her dream.

Grace Dumdaw took to TikTok to share tweets of hers from 2014, where she joked she would 'kill her family to touch Zayn Malik', and has now been getting up-close-and-personal with the star in 'Love Like This'.

Dumdaw has since appeared across Malik's social media channels, and can even be seen hugging the singer while riding on a motorbike with him in the video.

