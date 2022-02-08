Fluffy alpaca rides Moscow metro

Passengers on a metro train in Moscow, Russia were surprised to see an unexpected commuter in the form of a fluffy alpaca on February 4.



It seems the security officer took pity on the animal and let it pass with the owners on the subway, although the rules forbid it.

Transportation regulations specify that the animal must be in a carrier or cage, though footage captured by a passenger shows the alpaca walking down the gangway, looking a little confused at its surroundings.

At the same time, luggage should not exceed 150 cm in terms of the sum of measurements of length, width and height.

Hopefully, the alpaca managed to get to its intended destination.

