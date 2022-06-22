Sommelier reviews Dragon Soop and it goes exactly as you'd expect

A sommelier is going viral on TikTok for reviewing an alcoholic Scottish staple - Dragon Soop.

The flavoured energy-meets-vodka drink was highly-requested for Tim (@bigsommenergy) as it's actually banned in the United States.

Trying the bright green-coloured 'venom' flavour, Tim's reaction was exactly as you'd expect .Confused.

"It tastes like an insane mixture of apples and gasoline," the pro drink-taster noted. "This is medium to full-bodied and it tastes much more of alcohol than it probably should."

He scored the Soop a measly 68 out of 100 on his 'big sommelier energy' chart.

