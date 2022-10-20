Tom Bradby recreates his iconic 'what is going on in the House of Commons' meme

ITV News anchor Tom Bradby took the opportunity to recreate his iconic 'What on Earth is going on in the House of Commons?" meme as Liz Truss prepared to resign.

The host went viral for his blunt approach to summing up UK politics, and fans were delighted to see the quip make an appearance on again.

However, this time, he changed it to "What on Earth is going on in the Conservative party?" - in reference to the chaos of yesterday's fracking vote.

