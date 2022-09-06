Britney Spears records scathing message towards son 'undermining' her

Britney Spears has recorded a damning voice note to her two sons, in which she calls them out for 'undermining' her behaviour.

In the clip posted to Instagram, the singer blasts 15-year-old Jayden for being "just like my other family" after his recent interviews about their rocky relationships.

"Preston would sleep, you would play the piano the whole time", she fumed. "And if I didn't shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready, and play a motherf****** saint, it was still never good enough."

