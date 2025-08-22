Helen Mirren tells The Thursday Murder Club castmate Ben Kingsley to 'f*** off'

Ben Kingsley teased Helen Mirren in a recent interview with Sam Thompson on This Morning claiming she told him to 'f*** off' after the The Thursday Murder Club actress said she wished she'd not been so polite early in her career.

Fellow castmate Celia Imrie said she wished she'd not been so polite earlier in her career with Mirren agreeing enthusiastically saying "I think in general, girls, women, they want to be placating and nice and polite... and sometimes they just need to say f*** off, leave me alone."

Kingsley then joked that Mirren had told him to f*** off earlier in the green room.

The Thursday Murder Club is in cinemas from August 22, and on Netflix from 28 August.

