Dua Lipa awkwardly corrects interviewer who thinks Houdini was in the Bible

Dua Lipa was left baffled during a promotional interview for her new song, when the interviewer got Houdini mixed up with someone from the Bible.

Appearing on Italian radio station RDS, the singer was asked whether she was asked if she had ever 'read the biblical story'.

“Well, I mean, Houdini was a real person", she awkwardly responded.

Quickly moving on from the situation, she described how she was 'always very fascinated by magic, fantasy, and how that can be brought into reality'.