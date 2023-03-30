Love Island's Ekin-Su mocked for very-wrong pronunciation of Limerick

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is being mercilessly roasted on social media after she completely butchered the pronunciation of Limerick.

The influencer announced she was doing a mini tour with a makeup brand, and that there would be a meet and greet in the Irish city.

However, she unexpectedly pronounced the name as 'Lime-rick', leaving fans baffled.

She quickly apologised and made light of the joke after people began pointing it out.

"Please come to Edinburger after!!", one commenter joked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters