Fashion model Gisele Bündchen shows off her jiu-jitsu skills

Gisele Bündchen, a fashion model and wife to former American football player Tom Brady, has recently shown off her jiu-jitsu skills on with an Instagram post.

"I feel stronger, more confidence, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go," she wrote.



