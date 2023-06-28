See KSI get whacked over the head with bottles of Prime during fan event

KSI and Logan Paul received an unexpected welcome at Denmark's Prime launch event yesterday (27 June), when fans began pelting bottles of the energy drink at their heads.

Security were quick to rush the YouTuber duo off-stage in Copenhagen as the bottles kept coming, even hitting them.

"That Prime bottle to my head was pinpoint," KSI later wrote on social media.

However, despite it looking rather violent, the whole thing was allegedly a stunt, with the pair asking fans to throw the bottles - so long as they were empty.

