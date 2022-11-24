Kylie Jenner confuses fans as she reveals son's name on The Kardashians

Fans of The Kardashians were left disappointed when the final episode of the show, which was expected to be a name reveal for Kylie's baby, turned out to be something rather different.

In fact, it turns out she hasn't changed it yet.

"My baby's name is still Wolf. I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in Season 3," she winks at the camera.

It's likely changed since the series was filmed around six months ago, but there's still been no word on the possible moniker.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

