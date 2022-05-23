Kardashian fans are losing it over a drawing of Travis Barker that Penelope Disick did - because it's cute - but also been deemed slightly terrifying.

Travis showed off the drawing during an Architectural Digest home tour of his mansion in Calabasas.

The rocker is known for his distinctive, heavily-tattooed look, which definitely plays out in Penelope's take, featuring huge, bulging eyes, and inkings that almost look like scales.

However, despite its 'scary' nature, 46-year-old Travis says he's "very proud" of it, and keeps it framed.

