Raven-Symoné mocks Amber Heard after they park next to each other in resurfaced clip

A resurfaced clip from a year ago of Raven-Symoné ripping into Amber Heard is going viral, as people online brand her behaviour in the video 'unhinged'.

Filmed in a car park at the height of her lawsuit with Johnny Depp, Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday, realise they've parked next to Heard.

"Cut my finger off and see if she'll claim it", she jokes at one point, referring to an accusation made against Heard by Depp.

They also noted that Heard was 'crying' and 'probably on the phone to her lawyer'.

