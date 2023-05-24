Una Healy has finally broken her silence on the David Haye and Sian Osborne 'throuple' which she claims saw her 'hoodwinked' into being in the middle of their relationship.

The Saturdays' singer appeared on My Therapist Ghosted Me, where she explained how she's a monogamist, and was the one to call it off.

"He was very honest that I wasn't the only woman he was seeing", she said.

Addressing the infamous photo of the trio together, she added: "At least if we were all pictured together we're all a happy family, there's nothing sinister going on."

