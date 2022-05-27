Battersea Power Station's iconic chimneys have been lit up as the lightsabers of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in honour of the new Disney+ series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and Ewan McGregor will be starring as his original role.

The lights lit up the night sky of the restored building, which is set to open publicly later this year. Clips from the show were also projected across the front of the building.

