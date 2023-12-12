Food blogger gives verdict on new McDonald's spin-off CosMc's

The reviews are coming in thick and fast for new McDonald's spin-off CosMc's - and so far, it seems like foodies are rather liking it.

Soft-launching in Illinois last week, the restaurant is said to have the 'DNA of McDonald’s, but its own unique personality', and serves up the likes of a Spicy Queso Sandwich, a Creamy Avocado Tomatillo sandwich, and hash brown bites.

"They’re pricier than a McDonald’s, it’s more like Starbucks pricing, but it’s really good", food blogger, Snackalator, said in a video.

"This was a fun visit, there’s a lot more I need to try."

