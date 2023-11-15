Inside the 'biggest room ever' on cruise ship costing $30,000 per week

A cruise enthusiast has been giving a behind-the-scenes look at one of the world's most expensive rooms on a passenger ship, and it'll set you back almost $30,000 per week.

Bryan James, who works on Wonder Of The Seas, showed off the dual-level suite, which features a hammock, hot tub, slide, huge TV, and plenty of room for relaxing.

"It's over 1,300 square feet, which makes it 40 times bigger than my room that I'm living in," he noted.

For the price, the ship also throws in a private butler.