Expert reveals real reason why some people always get mosquito bites

Ever noticed you get covered in mosquito bites while your friends get off without a trace of the blood-sucking insects? Well, there's actually a pretty good reason for it.

Dermatologist, Lindsey Zubritsky (@dermguru), suggests that they're generally more attracted to sweatier people (because of the lactic acid), so if you exercise more, you're more likely to become a target.

"Other things that can make you more susceptible to mosquito bites is drinking a beer. A study found that just drinking 112 ounce cans of beer can make you more attractive to mosquitoes", she says.

There goes our weekend plans.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

