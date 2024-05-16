Young singles reveal biggest red flags in dating - including being an only child

Young singles have been sharing their biggest 'red flags' in dating as part of a new study by Tinder - and it's bad news if you're an only child.

One woman claims not having siblings makes potential suitors "self-absorbed", while another nodded that being under 5ft 7ins tall was a no-go for her.

However, one slightly less divisive red flag that many people agreed on, is being rude to waiting staff in restaurants.

Feminism was found to be a 'green flag' women look for in a man - with 50% of women saying they would date someone who identifies as one.