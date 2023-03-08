Alligator stolen when it was an egg returned to Texas zoo after 20 years

An alligator believed to have been stolen as an egg 20 years ago has been returned to a Texas zoo.

The eight-foot gator, named Tewa, was found in someone's garden near Austin, where she was confiscated as the 'owner' didn't have any of the right permits.

"Interesting part of the story is evidence they were a volunteer here actually at Animal World and Snake Farm way back then", says an employee.

“[They] actually kept this as a pet for at least 20 years now.”

