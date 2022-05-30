Watch the moment UK man claims chip-wrapping world record

A Cardiff chip shop worker claims to have broken the world record for wrapping five bags of chips, when he completed the challenge in 40.13 seconds.

The previous record of 44.43 seconds was set by Stephanie Celik, seemingly putting Zohaib Hussain in the lead, although Guinness World Records are still yet to confirm.

Now 35, Zohaib has been wrapping chips since the age of 15. "I’ve accumulated enough experience to be a fast wrapper – when it’s busy in the shop, you don’t have a choice but to be fast," he says.

