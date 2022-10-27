GMB viewers have taken to social media to express their anger towards The Daily Mail's Andrew Pierce, who described migrants crossing the channel "wretched people" during an appearance on the show yesterday (26 October).

The conversation was around Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister, when Pierce quickly chimed in: We've got to get to grips with these wretched people crossing the channel."

'Wretched' has multiple meanings, so it's unclear how he wanted it to come across, but many saw it as a cruel depictions of the humans who risk their lives.

