Fake heiress Anna Delvey shows off ankle monitor since being released from jail

The fake heiress who inspired Netflix show Inventing Anna has been seen sporting an ankle monitor for the first time since being released from a detention centre.

Anna Sorokin (or Anna Delvey as she's known to many), allegedly scammed over $435,000 from some of New York’s wealthiest people by pretending to be the heir of an oil baron.

She's been held at an ICE detention centre for 18 months, and is now on house arrest, but left for her first parole hearing, where she sported the monitor with strappy stilettos.

