‘Cat of the year’ crowned as rescue pet who comforts trafficking victims

Meet Marley. While he may look like a friendly ball of fluff, he’s actually so much more than that - and has just been named Cat Protection’s ‘Cat Of The Year’ thanks to his work comforting victims of enslavement and trafficking.

The seven-year-old was rescued by Caritas Bakhita House in London, which acts as a safe environment for those beginning their recovery following a traumatic time.

“Often Marley placing a paw on our guests’ legs is the first kindness they’ve experienced in years”, says Karen Anstiss, 59, Head of the safe house, currently home to 11 women from 11 different countries.

Cat Protection

“He has this incredible gift of empathy and has assisted many, many women along the road to recovery.”

Marley often acts as a muse for residents during their art classes, with one even writing a song dedicated to him.

Karen adds: “We adopted Marley four years ago – he’d been in a rescue shelter and then taken in by a family whose cat bullied him. Before he went into rescue, I think he had a hard time. So, he recognises our guests’ trauma because he has suffered too.

“Initially he sits really close, to see how the women respond. We had one guest who was so traumatised she didn’t speak to us – only to Marley – and because she trusted him, over time we were able to reach her.”

Cat Protection

The Cat Awards celebrates inspirational cats from around the UK, and Marley’s victory sees him take home a trophy and prize package including a £200 pet store voucher - so he can enjoy even more treats around the house, while doing his all-important work.