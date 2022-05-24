The awkward moment child invites Boris to a party on school visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited St Mary Cray Primary Academy in south east London on Monday, where he helped make Jubilee bunting - and even snagged a party invite from one of the students.

"Oh come on...come to our party...that's so nice of you, thank you!" he said, reading out the letter that was handed to him by a little girl.

Of course, given the ongoing Partygate scandal, everyone has already made the same joke that it's probably not the first party invite he's had recently.

