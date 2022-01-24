Heart-shaped hole torn into side of 10-metre cliff after heavy erosion

A heart-shaped hole has been torn into the side of a 10-metre cliff after heavy erosion caused part of the rock face to fall away.

The public have been warned to stay away from the cliff edge in Happisburgh, Norfolk, given the ground has crumbled away close to a footpath that leads to the local village.

Aerial footage shows the hole has formed the shape of a heart on the cliff edge and when seen from the correct angle, it makes for spectacular viewing.

Sign up to our newsletters here.