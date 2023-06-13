Watch Oregon Zoo's tiniest penguin go for her very first swim

Oregon Zoo's youngest baby penguin has been taking her first swim as she learns to gain independence after being born in March.

Rumicha (which means pebble in Quechua) is the first Humboldt to hatch at the zoo since 2020, and seemed to enjoy exploring the penguinarium, which replicates her species' natural habitats of Peru and Chile.

Humboldts are one of the most at-risk penguin species, threatened by overfishing of their prey, entanglement in fishing nets, and breeding disruption. It's thought around 32,000 remain.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters