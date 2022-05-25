Ken Paxton wants teachers to be armed in totally normal response to school shooting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has suggested teachers should be armed in a bid to combat gun violence in schools.

The remarks came after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"First responders typically can’t get there in time to prevent a shooting,” he said. “It’s just not possible unless you have a police on every campus, which for a lot of these schools is almost impossible.”

"...The right training for some of these people at the school is the best hope."

