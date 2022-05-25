Video

Ken Paxton wants teachers to be armed in totally normal response to school shooting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has suggested teachers should be armed in a bid to combat gun violence in schools.

The remarks came after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"First responders typically can’t get there in time to prevent a shooting,” he said. “It’s just not possible unless you have a police on every campus, which for a lot of these schools is almost impossible.”

"...The right training for some of these people at the school is the best hope."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

school shooting
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz