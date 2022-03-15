Russian anti-war protestor interrupts state TV news with 'they're lying to you' sign

A Russian anti-war protestor has stormed a state TV news broadcast condemning the actions of Vladimir Putin.



"Stop the war. Do not believe propaganda they tell you lies here," the sign she carried on-screen read in Russian - while the last line, in English, said "Russians against war".



Marina Ovsyannikova is said to be an employee of Channel One and had previously recorded a video message hitting out at Putin's "aggression", adding that news "zombifys" people.

