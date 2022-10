Marjorie Taylor Greene was not happy when Marcus Flowers accused her of being involved in the 6 January riots during a debate last night (16 October).

She previously won a court case which said their was insufficient evidence to prove she was involved.

"You cannot accuse me of insurrection," she fumed, pointing her finger at her opponent. "I was a victim of the 6 Jan riots just as much as any other member of Congress."

