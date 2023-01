Martin Lewis is urging broadband users out of their contracts to act fast on securing a new deal, before huge price hikes come into play very soon.

On last night's Martin Lewis Money Show (17 January), he suggested comparing prices online, then going to your provider to secure a better cost for yourself.

"I am expecting 15 per cent rises in broadband to be announced for many of the big providers this week," he warned.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters